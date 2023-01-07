7Pixels Price Reaches $4.27 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $69.15 million and approximately $35,585.07 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00025198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00432189 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.72 or 0.01657121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.31 or 0.30526383 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.35998432 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,509.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.