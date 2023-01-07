98 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,754,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,354,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $270.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

