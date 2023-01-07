ABCMETA Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $31.20 million and $13,462.78 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040373 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234284 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00029944 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,319.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

