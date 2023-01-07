abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.05 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 73.90 ($0.89). 1,389,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,062,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.90).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £304.60 million and a PE ratio of 615.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87.26.

abrdn European Logistics Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.57%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

