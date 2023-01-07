Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Hits $148,358.79

Achain (ACT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $148,358.79 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007767 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00026850 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005266 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004235 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004932 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.
Achain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
