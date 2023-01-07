Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADPT. Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.11. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,309 shares of company stock worth $273,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 121.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 137,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

