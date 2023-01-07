Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

ADUS traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

