AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.12

Shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.12 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 101.70 ($1.23). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33), with a volume of 10,333 shares traded.

AdEPT Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.53 million and a PE ratio of -25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.50.

AdEPT Technology Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from AdEPT Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AdEPT Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.23%.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

