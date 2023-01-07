Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,073.27

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,073.27 ($24.98) and traded as high as GBX 2,232 ($26.89). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,203 ($26.54), with a volume of 365,398 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,819 ($33.96) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.57) to GBX 2,490 ($30.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.45) to GBX 1,700 ($20.48) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,286.17 ($27.54).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,065.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,073.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,710.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

