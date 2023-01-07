Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,794 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $152,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $541.59.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

