Adshares Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $44.94 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00007506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004646 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002380 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,311 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

