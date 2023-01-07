Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $126.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of WMS opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

