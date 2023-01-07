Aergo (AERGO) Reaches Market Cap of $38.77 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $38.77 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aergo

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

