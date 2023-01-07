Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.24

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.18. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

Africa Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 28.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of C$246.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

