AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Raised to €4.50

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.50 ($4.79) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIBRF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.62) to €3.80 ($4.04) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.60 ($3.83) target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

