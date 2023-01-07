Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Reaches $0.0000 (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and $1,348.34 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidi Finance (BSC) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00447620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.01746013 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.01 or 0.30580970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidi Finance (BSC) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.