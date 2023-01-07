Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Reaches $603,352.87

Aion (AION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $603,352.87 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00109349 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00199441 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.