Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $310.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.84 and its 200-day moving average is $265.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.