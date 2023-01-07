Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $310.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.84 and its 200-day moving average is $265.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56.
Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals
In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.65.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
Featured Stories
