Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($147.87) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($212.77) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €116.54 ($123.98) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($106.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €112.18 and a 200 day moving average of €103.44.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

