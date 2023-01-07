AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 869 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,069,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $123.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

