AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,816 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $193.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

