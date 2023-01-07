Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Shares Down 1.1%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DETNF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aker BP ASA from 465.00 to 455.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aker BP ASA from 438.00 to 437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 350.00 to 345.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

