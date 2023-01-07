Albion Financial Group UT Sells 157 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $248.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average is $240.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $282.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

