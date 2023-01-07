Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.08 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $40.08 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004021 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,425,571,506 coins and its circulating supply is 7,203,373,376 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

