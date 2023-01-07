Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 634 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
