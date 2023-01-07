Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $948,449.78 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

