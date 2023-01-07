Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Holdings Increased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up approximately 4.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.48% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $151.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.53.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $5.418 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

