Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 10.1 %

AAMC stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

