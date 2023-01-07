American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $64.55 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

