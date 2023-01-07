American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.81.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Tower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.42. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

