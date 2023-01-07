American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.20 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMWL. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

American Well stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. American Well has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $917.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.43.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,848.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,206.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,416,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Blooom Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

