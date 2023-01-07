Ampleforth Price Reaches $1.57 on Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $72.23 million and $2.05 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00009262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

