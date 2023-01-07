Analyzing Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 5 1 0 2.17 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Generation Income Properties has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 448.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties pays out -20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 5.19% 1.15% 0.63% Generation Income Properties -62.61% -24.52% -5.00%

Risk & Volatility

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $532.85 million 6.99 $15.12 million $0.25 127.16 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.14 -$1.24 million ($2.34) -2.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. Phillips Edison & Company Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

