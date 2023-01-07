Ankr Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $157.37 million and $9.21 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040020 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00234162 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01654718 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $16,607,411.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.