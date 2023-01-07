Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLO stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

