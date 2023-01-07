Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 1,210 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.10 and its 200 day moving average is $238.96.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

