Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 147.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $315.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $553.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

