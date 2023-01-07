Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $187.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.21. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $274.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

