Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.11 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $92.44 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

