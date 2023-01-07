Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $639,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Trading Up 3.5 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $347.84 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $452.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.12 and its 200 day moving average is $343.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.