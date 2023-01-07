Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 370 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 141,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 178,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

