Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 583 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,774 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after acquiring an additional 289,721 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $123.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

