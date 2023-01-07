Applied Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.5 %

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

AMAT opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

