Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

