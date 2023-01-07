Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.90. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 18,413 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of C$78.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
