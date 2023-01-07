Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 382 ($4.60). Approximately 656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.58).

Aquis Exchange Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 387.13. The company has a market cap of £103.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,728.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aquis Exchange news, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £5,399.15 ($6,505.00).

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

