ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.36) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $28.74. 6,570,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.22 billion. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 107,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.