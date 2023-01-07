Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $116.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

