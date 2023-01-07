Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.20 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.83 million and $1.20 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00068745 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059429 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009068 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023502 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003873 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.