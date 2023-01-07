Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 1.7%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 112,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 77,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.06.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

